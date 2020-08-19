Demolition training to take place at Camp Williams Wednesday, Thursday

BLUFFDALE, Utah, Aug. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Demolition training will be taking place at Camp Williams Wednesday and Thursday, officials said.

“PUBLIC NOTICE: The communities surrounding Camp Williams may hear demolition training taking place Aug. 19 and 20 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.,” said a tweet from the Utah National Guard.

“Installation staff and fire authorities will monitor the weather and assess the fire danger to mitigate risks.”

Camp Williams is located at 17800 S. 1700 West in Bluffdale.