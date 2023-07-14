Utah Department of Corrections K-9 Loki found dead in vehicle at prison

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Loki, an 8-year-old K-9 with the Utah Department of Corrections, was found dead Thursday evening inside a vehicle at the state prison.

The cause of the Belgian Malinois’ death is under investigation, though it’s believed to be heat-related, officials said.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Loki, who served the department faithfully for six years. We are mourning with all our staff, and at the same time we are committed to fully investigating the circumstances of Loki’s passing,” said Brian Redd, newly appointed executive director of the Utah Department of Corrections.

Loki began working with the department’s K-9 unit in 2017. He was one of seven K-9s assisting the Utah State Correctional Facility and the Central Utah Correctional Facility with drug detection, fugitive apprehension, facility security and emergency response, prison officials said.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the K-9’s death.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.