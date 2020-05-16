Department of Health shares list of Utah long-term care facilities with COVID-19 cases

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The state of Utah has established a link on its COVID-19 website to share the names of long-term care facilities impacted by the coronavirus.
Utah has more than 300 licensed long-term care facilities, serving an estimated 18,000 vulnerable people, the site says.
Long-term care facilities include nursing homes, assisted living, and intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities.
Of those:
● 100 facilities have been impacted
● 78 facilities have resolved their issues
● 184 residents have tested positive
● 31 residents have died
● 151 health care workers have tested positive for COVID-19
Besides the numbers listed above, the page named six facilities that currently have more than five active cases of COVID-19, and three with fewer active cases.
Exact details, such as the exact number of cases suffered by residents and health care workers in facilities, are not shared.
As of Friday, May 15, facilities with five or more active cases include:
● Highland Cove Assisted Living, Millcreek
● Woodland Park, South Salt Lake
● Medallion Manor, Provo
● The Ridge Foothill Sr. Living, Salt Lake City
● Aspen Ridge West, Murray
● Heritage Park, Roy
Facilities with fewer than five cases include:
● St. Joseph Villa, Salt Lake City
● Aspen Ridge of Utah Valley, Orem
● Parkway Health Center of Payson