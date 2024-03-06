Dept. of Corrections warns inmate visitors against sneaking in drugs after 4 arrest in 8 days

UTAH, March 6, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Corrections says four people have been arrested in the past eight days after alleged attempts to smuggle contraband to inmates.

The attempts were all made while “attempting to pass drugs to inmates,” says a statement issued Wednesday by the Utah Department of Corrections.

“In one of the more brazen cases, an incarcerated offender made a hole in the plexiglass barrier during an attempt to receive an illegal substance from a visitor, the statement says. “That inmate, Kevin Zamora, has been arrested by the UDC’s Law Enforcement Bureau (LEB).”

The visitor, Diana Cruz-Rodriguez, 26, was also arrested by LEB and booked on suspicion of having items prohibited in a correctional-mental health facility, possession of a controlled substance and damage to jails.

The image shows a drill used to bore a hole in a window between an inmate and a visitor Photo by the Utah Department of Corrections

“Those who bring drugs and other contraband to our facilities will be held accountable and we will prosecute,” said Mike Schoenfeld, LEB director.

In another incident, a visitor was observed putting an item in a crayon box used by children during visits. It was later determined to be an illegal substance. That visitor, Chirine Touati, 44, was also arrested on suspicion of having items prohibited in a correctional facility.

Other arrests include Anjeliatt Flores, 20, also on suspicion of having items prohibited in a correctional facility.

The fourth is being screened for charges.

Photo by the Utah Department of Corrections

Schoenfeld said that thanks to new investigative techniques, officers have information on possible future “deliveries,” and are keeping an eye on specific individuals.

Schoenfeld noted the presence of drugs — and their trafficking of it in a correctional facility — is a safety issue. Some groups fight for control over distribution, and there can be retribution for those who incur drug debts, Schoenfeld said. There are also concerns that families with incarcerated loved ones can be threatened and extorted.”

“Narcotics in our prisons also lead to assaults on offenders and staff,” he said. “So, it’s not just harming those who use it, it’s a concern for everyone.”

Schoenfeld said visitors should know the department will do whatever it takes to eliminate illegal drug use in its facilities, and incidents may also lead to greater restrictions on visits overall, “which the department considers a vital link in keeping families with incarcerated members connected.”

Eliminating the supply of illegal drugs is also vital to inmate rehabilitation opportunities, the statement said, adding “We see this as a critical step in preparing them for a successful, drug-free reentry to our community.”