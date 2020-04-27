Deputies drop off gifts to long-time Utah County Jail kitchen employee

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, April 27, Gephardt Daily) — Deputies dropped off gifts including a big bag of Funyuns to a long-time Utah County Jail employee.

“Matt Grant has special needs and has worked in the kitchen at the Utah County Jail for almost 22 years,” said a tweet from Utah County Sheriff’s Office. “With #COVID19 concerns Matt has been off work over a month. He is a ray of sunshine in our lives! Deputies visited him at home Friday to let him know we miss him!”

The video has been viewed some 1,100 times since being posted Monday at 1 p.m.