Deputies find $250K in Fentanyl during Garfield County traffic stop

PANGUITCH, Utah, June 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two men were arrested Sunday after police say 8,000 Fentanyl pills worth an estimated $250,000 were found in the trunk of the car they were pushing in Garfield County.

Deputies responded at 11:30 a.m. to a call about a “disturbance” on State Route 12 about five miles south of Panguitch, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release on its Facebook page.

The sheriff’s office says one man was pushing a red Cadillac on SR-12 at mile marker 12, while the other man was in the driver’s seat. One of the men was carrying a concealed weapon, according to the news release.

During their investigation, deputies found small amounts of Fentanyl inside the vehicle, the release states. Further investigation uncovered eight bags of Fentanyl with 1,000 pills in each in vehicle’s trunk.

The two men, ages 23 and 24, were arrested. A 21-year-old woman with the men was transported to Garfield Memorial Hospital for health concerns unrelated to the arrest, the release states. A juvenile with the group was taken to a youth facility in Richfield, according to the sheriff’s office.