Deputies haul 3 moose for transport to Hardware Ranch

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, March 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — You never know what the new day will bring if you’re an officer of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday brought some intensive moose hauling.

“Today, our Sheriff’s Office assisted DNR with the relocation of three moose,” the MCSO posted Saturday.

“They are being relocated to Hardware Ranch.”

Hardware Ranch Wildlife Management Area is in Cache County, 15 miles east of Hyrum. It’s run by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, in an area available for hiking, wildlife viewing and other self-directed recreational activities. Admission is free, and it is open year round.

The Hardware Ranch Education Center is now closed, and will reopen next winter during sleigh ride season. No food is currently available at the site.

See photos of the Saturday moose haul below.