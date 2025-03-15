Deputies make drug arrests in Emery County

EMERY COUNTY, Utah, March 15, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Emery County Sheriff‘s Office has shared information on a recent drug arrest.

“An Emery County deputy was attempting to serve a civil process paper in Ferron,” the ECSO release says.

“Upon making contact with one of the residents of the home, the deputy smelled the distinct odor of burnt marijuana coming from the home. The deputy noted the demeanor and appearance of the resident to be consistent with usage of a controlled substance.”

The deputy applied for and was granted a search warrant for the home. Emery County deputies, along with K-9 Deputy Dak, responded back to the home to serve the search warrant.

The search produced controlled substances and their paraphernalia, which were seized, along with three illegal firearms, the statement says.

“Deputies arrested three male subjects in connection with the seized drugs, paraphernalia and firearms. Two small children were found in the home and were released to family members.”