Deputies nab suspect in 23 auto burglaries in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, June 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — After a night of breaking into vehicles, the suspect in 23 auto burglaries was captured after trying some in broad daylight.

“Tuesday night through Wednesday morning Utah County Sheriff’s Office deputies in Eagle Mountain took reports on 23 auto burglaries,” the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said in a Wednesday night press release. “This afternoon citizens near Ridley’s (supermarket in Eagle Mountain) saw Mosiah Vae Taumoepeau trying to get into cars. He was apprehended and booked into jail.”

Deputies recovered wallets, credit cards, and more than $800 in cash. He is being held in jail without bail. After Miranda, Taumoepeau was surprisingly forthcoming, Sheriff’ spokesman Sgt. Spencer Cannon said. “He admitted to what he did. He even let us search his house.”

“I suspect substance abuse is an issue,” Cannon said, given the apparent spree that began overnight and extended into the daylight hours. “I don’t know if he wanted to get caught, but today he was checking car doors in the middle of the day in a grocery store parking lot.” Citizens dialed 911 and Taumoepeau tried to run but deputies were able to catch him.

The overnight break-ins came during an 18-hour period, Cannon said. “The reports were coming in rapid-fire.” Initially it appears Taumoepeau, believed to be from Saratoga Springs, didn’t have time to run up any purchases on the multitude of credit cards accumulated.