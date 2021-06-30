Deputies seize 120 pounds of THC edibles during traffic stop in Grand County, court documents say

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, June 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Law enforcement officers say they seized 120 pounds of THC edibles, as well as two handguns, during a weekend traffic stop in Grand County.

A probable cause statement from the 7th District Court of Moab says Tyler Herman, 21, from Missouri, is facing charges of:

Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a second-degree felony

2 charges of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

Following too close, an infraction

Late Sunday afternoon, the arresting officer from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office observed a silver SUV following another vehicle too closely around mile post 193 on Interstate 70 in Grand County, and conducted a traffic stop.

“Due to the extreme winds, I could smell what I thought was a faint odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle,” the arresting officer wrote.

The officer asked Herman for consent to search the vehicle, which the suspect denied.

A trooper and his K-9 was then requested to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle. The trooper advised of a positive indication of the vehicle from his K-9.

“Dispatch advised Tyler had two NCIC warrants out of Missouri for possession/sales of narcotics,” the statement said.

Two large boxes were allegedly located in the rear of the SUV that had pre-packaged THC edibles that were also separated in bundles. The two boxes weighed a total of 120 pounds. A pizza box in the back seat allegedly contained approximately 1,548 grams of shatter THC, which is a brittle cannabis extract.

A Glock handgun was located under the driver’s seat, and a Beretta handgun was located in

between the passenger seat and center console.

The suspect “has an extensive criminal history” the statement said.

Herman was transported to Grand County Jail, where he is being held without bail.