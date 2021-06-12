Deputy stops suicide pact attempt at Davis County Correctional Facility

FARMINGTON, Utah, June 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — On Friday night, a suicide pact attempt by two inmates at the Davis County Correctional Facility was interrupted by a corrections deputy, according to a news release by the Davis County Sheriff’s Office.

Staff and external first responders provided life-saving care immediately, the news release says. Both inmates were transported to the hospital, where they are receiving a “comprehensive medical exam and subsequent medical treatment.”

“Our deputy’s ability to swiftly and safely intervene saved two lives today,” said Sheriff Kelly V. Sparks. “We recognize that many individuals entering our care and custody are in a heightened state of crisis and we continue to enhance the behavioral and medical treatment available to them, as well as the training provided to our employees, to respond in the most compassionate and appropriate manner.”

The news release goes on:

“These types of incidents may be triggers for others and we remind anyone and everyone who might be struggling with hopelessness and depression that confidential support is available, 24/7:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Davis Behavioral Health: 801-416-2519