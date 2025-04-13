Deserae Turner living final days without medical intervention

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, April 12, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Deserae Turner is living out her final days, her family announced this week.

Turner, 22, has survived eight years after being shot, at age 14, outside her high school by a classmate and left in a dry canal bed. She wasn’t found until hours later.

“I’m not sure where to start, the very beginning or the beginning of the end,” her mother, April Turner, wrote in a GoFundMe account. “It’s so hard to put into words. The life of one of the most inspirational, amazing, beautiful, persistent people you’ve ever met is coming to a tragic end.

“In February 2017, Des was shot in the back of the head and left for dead. But she survived. She was left with multiple lifelong disabilities: hemiplegia, hydrocephalus, vision loss, daily headaches, seizures, and so much more,” April wrote.

“For eight years, she fought hard, endured the daily pain and challenges, enduring countless doctor visits and therapies, underwent nearly 50 procedures, of those, 16 were brain surgeries. She set and accomplished so many goals: graduating from high school, serving as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, growing thousands of flowers to give away, working a job a few hours each week, even getting married.”

Deserae Turner Image GoFundMe

A few months back, Deserae Turner told her mother something felt off.

“Sadly, Des knew something was wrong; we could see something wasn’t right. Her pain was worse than ever. Des was tired; she didn’t feel good, but as always, she had the attitude she could be home feeling tired and in pain or go to work and at least have a good distraction.

“After her two-hour shift, Des had shortness of breath, which is unusual for her, so we took her to the emergency room. It was soon discovered that Des has bilateral septic pulmonary emboli—infection with blood clots.

“Des has fought a good fight for more than eight years now; she is tired. She doesn’t have it in her to fight another life or death battle. She has endured so much more than anyone should ever have to endure.”

There are things worse than death, April Turner wrote.

“Funds raised will pay for the last of the medical bills, funeral expenses, and any extra funds will help her husband and family afford some extra time off work for bereavement. Funeral arrangements have not been made yet, so we do not have any real costs for that yet; we just know they are usually costly.

“Thank you to everyone who has helped over and over again to support our Des. She is amazing. She wants everyone to know she loves you all, and if things were different, she would stay.”

A Friday update said Deserae Turner was still alive, with her family.

To find the GoFundMe account, click here.