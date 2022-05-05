Detached truck trailer leads to seizure of meth, guns and money in Duchesne County bust

DUCHESNE, Utah, May 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Local police and federal agents intercepted a load of drugs, guns and money headed from Las Vegas Wednesday evening.

Officers with the Uintah Basin Narcotics Strike Force were already following a suspect truck and trailer northbound on US 191 when its enclosed white trailer came loose from the truck, and was being dragged by its tow chains, police said.

As the troubled ensemble pulled off the road, officers moved in, according to the charging documents for the truck’s owner, Jason Bret Ford, 41. Ford got out of the truck and was arrested, while the driver, a female identified only as Jaime, was found to be impaired, it said, apparently on methamphetamine.

“During our conversation she was fidgety and had involuntary muscle movements and difficulty with her primary motor skills,” a Roosevelt police officer wrote in Ford’s probable cause statement.

But she volunteered there were three pounds of meth and various firearms in the truck. The trailer was found to be stolen out of Las Vegas.

Numerous packages of the suspected meth were located in the vehicles well as an unspecified but large amount of cash, paraphernalia and digital scales, according to the documents.

Also located and seized along with the drugs and cash, were two hunting-style rifles and a shotgun; two semi-auto pistols, one with a silencer; loaded magazines and loose ammunition and shotgun shells; a sawed-off shotgun; a “side-by-side” shotgun; and a pistol-gripped semi-auto rifle and more ammunition.

Federal agents and Adult Probation and Parole officers assisted at the scene. Charges against the woman, who was arrested and booked into the Duchesne County Jail along with Ford, were not immediately available.

Ford was booked on seven counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, Ford having prior felonies on his record which preclude firearms ownership, and drug distribution, all second-degree felonies, and a third degree felony theft charge.