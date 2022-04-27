Details announced for viewing, funeral of Orrin G. Hatch

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Hatch Foundation has released details on funeral services for former Senator Orrin G. Hatch.

Hatch died on Saturday, April 23, at age 88.

He will lie in state in the Utah State Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday, May 4, and his funeral will be held on Friday, May 6, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Institute of Religion in Salt Lake City.

Both events will be open to the public.

Additional details are:

Lying in State — Viewing

2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, Utah State Capitol Rotunda, 350 State St., Salt Lake City

Funeral Service

1 p.m. Friday, May 6, Institute of Religion of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1780 S. Campus Drive, Salt Lake City