Details released after 2 arrested following death of Layton teen

LAYTON, Utah, March 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two men are now in custody after a fatal shooting Thursday in Layton.
Police identified the victim as Kannon Beesley, 18. He died at a local hospital after suffering gunshot wounds in the chest.
Arrested in the case are Michael Jameel Hines, 29, who was booked on murder, knowing and intentional, and aggravated robbery, both first-degree felonies; and Jeremiah Wright, 19, charged with obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony.
At 11:46 p.m. Thursday, police were summoned to a residence in the 700 North block of Fairfield Road, Hines’ probable cause statement says.
“Kannon’s mother told officers Kannon had woken her up and said, ‘Jeremiah’s brother shot me.’ Officers on scene reported seeing expended shell cases from an unknown handgun inside of the victim’s room. They also observed a large amount of a green leafy substance, consistent with marijuana, spread throughout the room and on the floor and bullet holes in the ceiling.”
It was later determined that Jeremiah Wright was a close friend, not a brother, to shooting suspect Michael Hines.
Layton Police officers conducted surveillance on Wright’s apartment, and took him into custody, the statement says.
“Jeremiah was interviewed for several hours and initially had detectives searching for the wrong people,” the probable cause statement says. “He purposely delayed the investigation and hindered our ability to investigate and locate the main suspect in this case, later identified as Michael Hines.”
Wright later told police he owed Beesley money, and he and Hines had been at the residence earlier and had seen a large bag of marijuana. Wright said Hines grabbed the bag, and a fight ensued as Beesley tried to regain control of the bag.
“Jeremiah stated during the physical fight, Michael pulled out a handgun and shot Kannon in the chest, causing him to die,” Hines’ probable cause statement says. Jeremiah stated that Michael then fled from the home on foot.”
Detectives located a North Salt Lake residence associated with Hines, and took him into custody, the statement says.
“Post Miranda, Michael initially denied all involvement and asked why he was arrested,” the statement says. “Later, he admitted to being at the residence and getting into a fight with Kannon.”
Hines told officers he and Wright planned to pay Wright’s debt, then to rob the victim of the money and marijuana. Hines said it was Wright who shot Beesley, but evidence did not support that assertion, the police statement says.
One person interviewed by police said Hines had tried to purchase a bus ticket to his home state of Illinois. In part because he is considered a flight risk, Hines is being held without bail at the Davis County Jail.
Wright’s bail is set at $10,000.