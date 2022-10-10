Details released after armed man arrested in Sugarhouse

Oct. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal new details about a man arrested after reports of gunfire at a Sugarhouse apartment building across from a public park.

Salt Lake City Police arrived at the scene, on the seventh floor of the Sugarmont Apartments at 2191 McClelland St., after a report of a resident seeing his neighbor with a gun, charging documents say.

After officers arrived, a family of four reported the suspect had pointed a gun at them when they were in the building hallway.

“The victims explained that they barricaded themselves in the apartment and shortly after heard what they believed to be two gun shots,” says a probable cause statement filed in the arrest of suspect Samuel Patrick Hanley, 33.

“After an emergency action team was created, police located the arrestee who was on the 7th floor of the complex and possessed a firearm when encountered.”

SLCPD officers were told about a possible second suspect, so did a sweep of Hanley’s apartment again, and found no one inside.

“Inside of the apartment in plain sight, police located several drug paraphernalia items and weapons,” the probable cause statement says.

“Police wrote a search warrant on the apartment. Inside of the apartment police recovered three different firearms in addition to the one the arrestee had on him when located. There was a large amount of ammunition inside of the apartment.”

Also found in the apartment were items of drug paraphernalia.

“Police also located several hundred Xanax pills, hundreds of other miscellaneous pills, 2.1 grams of a substance testing positive for methamphetamine, and other drug paraphernalia. The apartment itself was filled with empty containers of alcohol beverages.”

Hanley was taken into custody, and faces initial charges of:

Possession with intent to distribute a C substance, a second-degree felony

Four counts of aggravated assault, third-degree felony

Four counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Brent Weisberg, public relations spokesman for the Salt Lake City Police Department, told reporters at the scene that a possible gunman above an open public area, such as Fairmont Park, is highly dangerous.

“This is one of those almost worst-case scenario situations when you have someone at a higher elevation potentially with a gun who could be shooting down at people,” Weisberg said. “It’s just an absolutely terrifying situation for our officers.”

Hanley’s probable cause statement, filed by an SLCPD officer, suggested he be held without bail.

“There is substantial evidence to support the charge, and through clear and convincing evidence would constitute a substantial danger to another individual or to the community, or is likely to flee the jurisdiction of the court if released on bail. The arrestee is able to obtain substances illegally.

“Due to the mental state of the subject, he is unable to process thoughts clearly which in conclusion causes a lack of care for the public as seen in his actions causing many to fear in the apartment complex.”

Hanley was ordered held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail system.