Details released after fatal crash in Juab County

JUAB COUNTY, Feb. 22, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released information about a crash Thursday in Juab that unexpectedly turned fatal.

At about 7 a.m. that day, UHP was dispatched to a head on crash on State Route 6 near mile marker 127.

“A 2006 Porsche Cayenne that was traveling west had lost control on the snow covered roads and traveled into the eastbound lanes,” the UHP news release says. “It struck a 2024 Chevrolet Equinox head on. Both drivers sustained what appeared to be moderate injuries.

“At the time of the crash the injuries were thought to be moderate and both parties would survive. UHP was later contacted by the hospital and advised the driver of the Equinox had died as a result of the crash.”

The other driver is being cooperated and provided a statement, the release says.

“He advised he had lost control and went into the other lane hitting the other car. Traveling too fast for conditions and failing to maintain lane are being investigated as contributors.”