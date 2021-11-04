Details released after fatal I-80 motorcycle-pickup collision in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist westbound on Interstate 80 died Wednesday after traffic slowed and the bike and rider skidded about 140 feet before being struck from behind by a pickup truck.

The accident happened at about 5 p.m., according to a Utah Highway Patrol statement. Westbound I-80 was closed at about 7200 West during the investigation, and has since reopened.

“The rider of the motorcycle was ejected off the bike and sustained fatal injuries,” the UHP statement says. “No injuries were sustained by the driver of the pickup truck.

The State Bureau of Investigations is also helping in the investigation.

The victim’s name has not yet been released. Gephardt Daily will have additional information as it becomes available.

