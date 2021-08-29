Details released after rescue of 2 lost hikers in southeast Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Sheriff Search and Rescue crews are releasing details after being called to the Little Willow/Lone Peak area Saturday night.

Crews were called called out for two lost hikers at 11 p.m. Saturday to an area east of Draper for an operation that would take 3.5 hours.

“The two set out from the Peak View trailhead to summit Lone Peak earlier in the day,” the SLCSOSAR statement says.

“On their way down the mountain, they took some bad advice and descended into upper Little Willow Creek. That route doesn’t go easily as there is no trail and the pair eventually found themselves wet and cold in the dark, unable to descend further.”

Search and rescue deployed two teams to hike up Sawmill Trail, find the pair in the drainage, and bring them back to the main trail and down the mountain.

“With experience from previous rescues in the same location, the teams soon located the pair,” the SAR statement says. “They were given warm clothes, water and snacks, and all hiked out together. All were off the mountain around 2:30 a.m.

“After the rescue, a friendly UPD officer gave the young gentlemen a ride back to their car on the other side of the mountain.”