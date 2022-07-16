Details released on double-fatal collision on SR 6 near Soldier Summit

SOLDIER SUMMIT, Utah, July 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — More details have been released after a multi-vehicle collision that killed two people near Soldier Summit.

The accident, which happened at about 2:09 p.m. Friday, involved an SUV, a minivan and a car with nine occupants.

A westbound SUV, a Ford Explorer, “hydroplaned and crossed into eastbound traffic colliding with the first vehicle (Toyota Sienna) in a T-bone style crash,” a Utah Highway Patrol statement says.

“A third vehicle (Honda Accord) was following too closely and struck the Toyota Sienna.

“There are a total of nine occupants between the three vehicles, two occupants have been pronounced dead with another in extremely critical condition.”

State Route 6 in both directions was shut down for multiple hours before being reopened.