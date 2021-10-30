Details released on woman’s arrest after pursuit, allegedly ramming police cars, attempted carjacking in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 33-year-old woman was taken into custody and charged with six felonies after Taylorsville officers say she fled in a stolen vehicle, rammed two police vehicles, ran a red light, hit a civilian vehicle, spun out causing three more vehicles to crash, and attempted to hijack a passing car.

Suspect Crystal Campbell faces charges of:

Robbery, a second-degree felony

Theft by receiving stolen property, a second-degree felony

Criminal mischief, a second-degree felony

Two counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop at the command of police, a third-degree felony

Possession of another’s identity documents, a class A misdemeanor

Two counts of theft by receiving stolen property, a class B misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

A probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Taylorsville Police Department says that on Friday, an officer was in the area of 1624 W. 3500 South when he spotted a silver Suzuki Kizashi reported stolen out of Farmington. The driver was later identified as Campbell.

“A plan was established to box in the vehicle,” the police statement says. “Once officers began to box the vehicle in she began to reverse and hit the unoccupied vehicle behind her. Then the suspect put it in drive and rammed two law enforcement vehicles while evading onto 3500 South. The vehicle went eastbound where a pursuit was initiated and the vehicle continued and did not stop.

“The vehicle continued eastbound where it ran a red light and hit another vehicle. The suspect vehicle then spun out and caused three other vehicles to be hit. The suspect then got out of the vehicle and got into an occupied vehicle where the driver got out and then she tried to car jack it. The suspect was then taken into custody and identified as Crystal Campbell. The suspect purposely damaged vehicles exceeding $7,000 dollars.”

Property inside the stolen car included property reported stolen from two victims.

Campbell is being held without bail.