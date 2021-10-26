Detectives arrest suspect in Salt Lake City homicide

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Detectives assigned to the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Homicide Squad have arrested 20-year-old Roy Anthony Duran in connection to the alleged murder of 21-year-old Isaiah Valerio.

Duran will be booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges of murder, obstruction of justice and being a restricted person in possession of a firearm, according to a Monday night release from SLCPD.

This investigation started at approximately 1:23 a.m. Sunday when SLC911 received information about a shooting near 500 West and 600 South. Officers responded and located Valerio in critical condition, then started performing first aid. Firefighters and paramedics arrived and confirmed Valerio died on scene, the SLCPD said.

On Monday, Duran turned himself into the Clearfield Police Department and was later transported to the Salt Lake City Public Safety Building for questioning.

“It is alleged, based on the statements of several witnesses, Duran shot Mr. Valerio while attending a warehouse Halloween party and then fled the scene,” SLCPD said. “Prior to the shooting, Duran was allegedly involved in an argument with several partygoers. Witnesses have also told detectives that Duran punched Mr. Valerio in the head prior to the shooting.”

Anyone with information on this case including photos or video of the moments leading up to, during or after the shooting, should call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 21-195834.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.