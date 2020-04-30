Detectives investigating shooting in Myton

MYTON, Utah, April 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Duchesne County sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting in Myton that sent one man to the hospital.

The shooting was reported to central dispatch about 2:05 p.m. Thursday, said a news release from Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office.

“Deputies and emergency medical personnel responded to a residence near 300 E. Main St. in Myton,” the news release said. “One man was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital. His condition is not known at this time.”

Another man is being questioned in connection with the shooting, the news release said; there is no outstanding threat to the public.

The ages of the men involved in this incident are not immediately available, and their names are not being released, the news release said.

This is an ongoing investigation. No other information is being released at this time.

Additional information may be released Friday, depending on the progress of the investigation, the news release said.

Myton is southwest of Roosevelt.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.