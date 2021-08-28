Salt Lake City police investigating Sugarhouse area homicide

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have confirmed a homicide investigation is underway east of the Sugarhouse area of Salt Lake City.

Sgt. Mark Wian, SLCPD, talked to reporters at the scene, revealing very few details in the case.

“At approximately 6:30 this morning, officers responded to an initial report of a person-with-a-weapon call. Upon arrival, they located a vehicle crashed into two homes. It was further discovered that a person was found deceased.

“At this point, this incident is being treated as a homicide investigation. It’s currently under investigation, we’re sorting out the details and ensuring that we do the investigation thoroughly.”

Wian declined to say if a male or female had been killed, and whether the suspect remained at large or was in police custody. He confirmed a SWAT team had responded to the scene, but declined to say what action that team did or did not take.

Wian said crime scene detectives would be on the scene for multiple hours. The crime scene is in the general area of 600 E. Wilmington Ave.

Roadways closed during the initial investigation are 600 East from 2100 South to Simpson Avenue; and Wilmington from 600 East to 700 East.

