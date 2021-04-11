Developing: 2 shot, wounded at downtown Salt Lake City boxing gym

SALT LAKE CITY, April 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were rushed to the hospital just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday after an apparent a shootout at the State Street Boxing Gym in downtown Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City Police told Gephardt Daily one person was shot in the hand and the other in the leg.

The glass in front of the gym at 854 S. State was shattered and shell casings from two different caliber weapons were found inside and outside the gym, police said.

Police said also say there appears to have been a party at the facility at the time of the shooting, although officers only found the two victims when they arrived on scene.

Detectives stress it is still early in the investigation and hope to have more information once they interview both victims and other potential witnesses.

Gephardt Daily will continue to update this story as more details become available.