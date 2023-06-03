Developing: Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – Salt Lake City firefighters are still on the scene of a stubborn structure fire in downtown Salt Lake City.

The 2-alarm blaze was first called into dispatchers about 11:20 p.m. Friday. When firefighters arrived the reported the sound of explosions and heavy smoke pouring from the windows of a multi-story building which appears to be undergoing renovations at 220 East 200 South.

According to a brief message posted on Twitter early Saturday morning, the Salt Lake City Fire Department said the fire had broken out in an “abandoned structure.”

Fire crews assumed a defensive posture in battling the blaze, meaning they were unwilling to risk lives entering the structure and instead worked to keep flames from spreading to nearby buildings.

Early risers on the east benches and Avenues area were greeted by a huge column of black smoke hanging over the city.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.