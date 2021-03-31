Developing: Kaysville home destroyed in 2-alarm fire

KAYSVILLE, Utah, March 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Kaysville firefighters and other crews are battling a fully engulfed house fire in the 1100 South block of Sunset Drive.

The fire was first reported around 10:30 p.m. When fire crews arrived they found the home engulfed in smoke and flames.

According to a statement by the Kaysville Fire Department, a second alarm has been called with firefighters from Farmington FD, Layton FD, South Davis Metro Fire and North Davis FD responding to the scene.

Fire crews are in a defensive position and have been unable to enter the home due to the intensity of the fire.

It’s unclear if anyone is inside the structure.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

Gephardt Daily has a crew on scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.