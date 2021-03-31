Developing: Kaysville home destroyed in 2-alarm fire

By
Patrick Benedict
-
Firefighters on the scene of a 2-alarm house fire on Sunset Drive in Kaysville early Wednesday morning. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Gwen Wendy Linnemeyer

KAYSVILLE, Utah, March 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Kaysville firefighters and other crews are battling a fully engulfed house fire in the 1100 South block of Sunset Drive.

The fire was first reported around 10:30 p.m. When fire crews arrived they found the home engulfed in smoke and flames.

According to a statement by the Kaysville Fire Department, a second alarm has been called with firefighters from Farmington FD, Layton FD, South Davis Metro Fire and North Davis FD responding to the scene.

Fire crews are in a defensive position and have been unable to enter the home due to the intensity of the fire.

It’s unclear if anyone is inside the structure.

Firefighters on the scene of a 2-alarm house fire on Sunset Drive in Kaysville early Wednesday morning: Photo: Gephardt Daily/Kristin Schaefermeyer Bosh

People are being asked to avoid the area.

Gephardt Daily has a crew on scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.

