Developing: Provo PD on scene of domestic violence standoff

PROVO, Utah, April 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo Police are asking the public to avoid the area near 2900 South 150 North St. where officers are on the scene of a standoff involving a domestic violence call.

A Provo Police Detective Shade confirmed to Gephardt Daily officers were called to the home Sunday afternoon where a couple was involved in a domestic dispute which apparently became physical.

According to the Shade, officers have been in “sporadic” contact with a lone individual who is holed up inside the residence and is believed to be armed.

A reverse 911 call has gone out to nearby residences with neighbors being told to shelter in place, Shade said.

Negotiators are continuing efforts to bring the situation to a peaceful resolution.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.