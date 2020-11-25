‘Diesel Brothers’ star tracks down Utah monolith after officials say location won’t be disclosed

UTAH, Nov. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — “Diesel Brothers” star Dave Sparks has tracked down the monolith in Utah’s rugged red rock country just two days after officials said they won’t be disclosing its location.

Sparks, who is from Salt Lake City, posted photographs and video of him at the site on Instagram after writing: “Aliens or artist? Either way I’m going to find out for myself.”

One of the videos had the caption: “Found it. Tried to get beamed up, must be out of service.”

He then posted: “Turns out the mystery monolith is actually just an insanely creative piece of metal art. Bravo to whoever or whatever did this.” He points out the monolith appears to be made out of stainless steel panels, rigged together with gussets.

Sparks posted a video of the discovery on his YouTube page, with the caption: “This crazy structure popped up right in our own backyard so of course we had to go see it for ourselves. This thing is nuts! Very well built and in a crazy cool secret spot. This is in a VERY remote area so don’t rush to go find it unless you are fully prepared to get lost. There is no cell service in the area.”

According Utah’s Department of Public Safety, its Aero Bureau, also known as the chopper team, encountered the strange metal monolith, approximately 12 feet tall, in one of the most remote stretches of the state.

“On Nov. 18, the Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau was working with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources to conduct a count of big horn sheep in a portion of southeastern Utah,” said a news release. “While on this mission, they spotted an unusual object and landed nearby to investigate further.”

The crew members found a metal monolith installed in the ground at the base cliff in a giant cliff.

The crew said there was no obvious indication of who might have put it there.

“The exact location of the installation is not being disclosed since it is in a very remote area and if individuals were to attempt to visit the area, there is a significant possibility they may become stranded and require rescue,” the news release said.

The Utah Bureau of Land Management also tweeted about the monolith Tuesday.

“Although we can’t comment on active investigations, we would like to remind public land visitors that using, occupying, or developing the public lands or their resources without a required authorization is illegal, no matter what planet you are from,” the tweet said. “Please don’t try and visit the site as the road is not suitable for most earth-based vehicles.”