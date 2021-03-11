Digital marketing, tech company Scorpion to bring more than 1K jobs to Utah

UTAH, March 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development announced Thursday that digital marketing and tech company Scorpion will open an office in Utah, adding up to 1,007 new high-paying jobs in the state in the next five years.

“Scorpion chose Utah based on the state’s personal and family lifestyles as well as its fast-growing technology environment,” said Dan Hemmert, GOED’s executive director. “We’re excited Scorpion has decided to grow in Utah, and we’re pleased to help bring new high-paying jobs to the state.”

Scorpion is a digital marketing and technology company that provides business growth services, technology solutions, and software applications to small and medium-sized businesses across the country to help companies attract more customers, improve operational efficiency, and increase revenue, the news release said.

“While the ‘work from anywhere’ experiment has pumped the brakes on our IT pipeline over the last year, Scorpion exemplifies an exciting resurgence in interest,” said Theresa A. Foxley, president and CEO of the Economic Development Corporation of Utah. “We welcome the company to Utah’s tech scene and expect it’s a harbinger of more to come.”

Scorpion may earn up to 20% of the new state taxes it will pay over the five-year life of the agreement in the form of a Utah Legislature-authorized Economic Development Tax Increment Finance (EDTIF) tax credit. The GOED Board has approved a post-performance tax credit not to exceed $3,382,741. Each year that Scorpion meets the criteria in its contract with the state, it will earn a portion of the total tax credit, the news release said.