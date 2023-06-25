Director of Smithfield charity jailed on child abuse charges

SMITHFIELD, Utah, June 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The executive director of Catalina Lovy Foundation, reportedly fired last week, has been jailed on child abuse charges.

Jorge A. Manan-Moreno, 52, was arrested on Friday, June 23, in Utah County, on suspicion of:

Forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony

Dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony

The alleged victim reported abuse to Spanish Fork Police, but the complainant reported sexual abuse had occurred in multiple jurisdictions and involved multiple young victims.

The reporting victim said he had been abused at a Pleasant Grove residence in 2018, when he was mid-teens, charging documents say.

The victim said Manan-Moreno touched his genitals in a sexually inappropriate manner, and used a phone to show him pornographic video. The victim said the suspect “would offer him money” when he handled the boy’s genitals, sometimes $100 or $200, but never gave the boy money.

The complainant said sexual abuse also occurred at homes in Clearfield and Taylorsville, adding he had contacted police in those jurisdictions.

“A few weeks prior to making a report, (the complainant) told his mother what had happened between Jorge and himself,” charging documents say. “This resulted in other individuals in their friend/family group confiding that they had also been assaulted. (The complainant) and other victims made reports to the appropriate agencies, resulting in this inter-jurisdictional case.

Catalina Lovy Foundation describes itself on its website as “a non-profit Corporation based in Utah with the mission to help low-income, underserved elderly people and people with disabilities by providing them opportunities to be included in their communities.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as this story develops.