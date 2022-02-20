Discovery+ ‘Ghost Adventures’ to showcase spooky Utah mansion in March

NEPHI, Utah, Feb. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — “Ghost Adventures” is coming back for eight new episodes on Discovery+ with the first installment arriving on March 10.

But Utah fans may be most interested in the Utah-based episode set for March 30. It seeks out signs of the paranormal at the George Carter Whitmore Mansion, a showcase home built in 1898 in Nephi.

Whitmore, founder the First National Bank of Nephi also served as a Democratic member of the Utah Senate from 1900 to 1908.

The house was designed in the Queen Anne and Eastlake styles by architect Oscar Booth. The mansion has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since December of 1978.

And, according to Discovery+, it is “a Utah mansion soaked in tragedy.”

Other newly announced “Ghost Adventure” episodes will focus on an abandoned family home in La Crescenta, Calif.; a doll shop in Pacific Grove, Calif.; and, after the Utah episode, a historic saloon in Paso Roble, Calif.; and a desolate Nevada town.

Series stars Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley, who seek paranormal activities in a number of historic or modern sites with interesting pasts. Previous Utah episodes include “Tooele Hospital,” “Carbon County Chaos” and “The Great Saltair Curse.”

“I can’t wait for everyone to see these investigations,” Bagans said in a statement about the new episodes.

“What we experienced and were able to capture is simply insane. I’m talking about highly intelligent spirits, prolific poltergeist activity and incredibly powerful energy that severely affected all of us, physically and emotionally. The evidence is mind-blowing.”