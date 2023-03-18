‘Distressed man’ who threatened police with scissors, knife critically wounded in Taylorsville officer-involved shooting

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Mar. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have released new information in a Friday night officer-involved shooting which sent a man to the hospital in critical condition.

According to a Saturday morning press release from the Taylorsville Police Department, officers were dispatched to a home near 4400 S. 2200 West Friday around 11 p.m. with reports of a suicidal man who had suffered “self-inflicted lacerations.”

When officers arrived, they encountered the approximately 35-year-old male, who police were told “suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and possible schizophrenia.”

The male homeowner who placed the call to 911 directed officers to the area where the distressed man was last seen. He and the troubled man were the only ones in the home, the TVPD press release said.

Moments later officers encountered the man who allegedly “threatened police with scissors and a large, Bowie-type knife.

“There were five officers, including the two involved in the shooting, on scene at the time. It was not immediately known how many rounds were fired,” the press release said.

“The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. His name is not being released at this time.”

No officers were reported injured.

Police from the Salt Lake County Officer Involved Critical Incident Task Force, Team No. 2, will work with the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office in investigating the incident, the TVPD news release said.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.