Landowner burning weeds catches barn on fire in Spanish Fork, deputies say

SPANISH FORK, Utah, March 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man burning weeds lost control of the fire Saturday afternoon when the wind kicked up.

“Around 2:15 this afternoon, a landowner was burning ditches in the Lakeshore area west of Spanish Fork when wind picked up and started nearby hay and the hay barn on fire,” a statement from the Utah County Sheriff’s Department says.

“Spanish Fork Fire Department responded and put the fire out and is working on cleanup.”

The department also shared the barn fire video, which is shown below.