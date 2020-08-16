Divers locate body of missing man in Kane County’s Jackson Flat Reservoir

KANE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 30-year-old man who was reported missing Friday in the area of the Jackson Flat Reservoir was found deceased in the reservoir on Saturday following an extensive search.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received the report at about 5 p.m. Friday that Abraham Knudson, who had recently moved to Kanab, was missing, a news release from the sheriff’s office says. The Kanab Police Department and KCSO responded to the area and spoke with a “female acquaintance as to (Knudson’s) last known location and how he went missing.”

The Search and Rescue team was activated, and a water search by boat as well as a ground search were conducted. A Classic Air Medical helicopter crew flew in from Page, Arizona, and flew over the reservoir for about two hours, but did not locate the missing man, the news release says.

SAR continued search efforts for several hours after dark using dogs, kayaks and spotlights, but to no avail.

Saturday, the Utah Department of Public Safety Dive Team brought in sonar equipment and found Knudson’s body in approximately 14 feet of water.

In the news release, the KCSO expressed condolences to Abraham Knudson’s family and friends “at this difficult and tragic time.” The sheriff’s office also thanked everyone who assisted in the search operation.

The news release concludes with:

The Jackson Flat Reservoir is a popular recreation spot for many people. Fishing, Swimming, and Kayaking are some of the activities that people enjoy. Law enforcement would like to remind people of the dangers of recreating on or around the water. Please use good judgment and wear life jackets whenever possible.