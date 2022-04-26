Dixie State U. forms alliance with community colleges to help associate degree holders earn bachelor’s in 2 more years

ST. GEORGE, Utah, April 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Dixie State University has signed agreements with Salt Lake Community College, Snow College and the College of Southern Nevada to help community college students earn a bachelor’s degree in an additional two years.

The agreement allows students who have earned Associate of Science or Associate of Arts Degrees, which are typically earned in two-year programs, to transfer to DSU in specific majors, and to complete their bachelor’s degree in two additional two years.

Typically, a four-year university may not accept all credits from a two-year school, causing an associate degree holder to spend more than two additional years to earn a bachelor’s degree.

“These agreements are truly for the students,” said Dr. Sarah Vandermark, DSU’s senior associate provost for academic success and dean of university college said. “Students can review and know which courses and degrees have seamless transfer credits to earn their bachelor’s degree here at Dixie State University, soon to be Utah Tech University.”

Darlene Dilley, associate provost for enrollment management at Dixie State University, said the new agreement streamlines the process.

“We are excited to enter into these new partnerships with Salt Lake Community College, Snow College and College of Southern Nevada to provide additional opportunities and pathways for their students who have completed associate degrees to seamlessly transfer and complete their bachelor’s degree within two years,” she said.

For more information, go to admissions.dixie.edu/transfer-admissions.