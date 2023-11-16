DNA test leads to charges in 2006 sexual assault in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Evolving DNA technology has led to new charges in a 2006 aggravated sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

The 16-year-old survivor told police she had been sexually assaulted by two men she could not identify, according to a news release from the district attorney’s office.

In 2018, the teen’s sexual assault kit was tested through the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, and Frank Benavidez was identified through the Combined DNA Index System, which contains DNA profiles from convicted individuals. Charges were filed against Benavidez, who was in prison at the time and remains there today, according to the DA’s office.

While preparing to prosecute Benavidez, the DA’s office applied new technology to unprocessed samples from the case, according to the news release.

“Jose Luis Pina-Cruz was identified as the second perpetrator of the alleged 2006 aggravated sexual assault as a result,” the release says.

Pina-Cruz has been charged with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery — all first-degree felonies.

“Developing technology played a critical role in this investigation,” Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said. “We commend our prosecutors that utilized DNA testing to continue to work the case to help identify the second alleged suspect.

“We appreciate the patience of the survivor and her family as this case was being investigated. While one alleged offender had been identified the second alleged offender remained unknown for years. One can only imagine the fear and trauma for survivors and the community when an alleged assailant remains unknown and at large. There is no closure.

“Today that vacuum of the unknown is filled, and the survivor and our community can rest easily now that all the alleged offenders have been apprehended.”