DNR removes bucket from neck of deer spotted around Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Feb. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Residents concerned about an oddly “collared” deer wandering around Pleasant Grove can cross it off their bucket list.

“To anyone who saw the bucket deer today just know he has now been freed from the bucket and after a brief nap will be back on his way,” said a statement issued Saturday by the Pleasant Grove Police Department.

“Thanks to DNR for coming out and setting him free!”

How the deer got its head and neck encased in the broken plastic bucket remains a mystery, and the victim’s not talking.

But leaving the bucket collar in place would have impaired the animals vision, safety, and ability to feed, as well as creating a wildlife hazard for the public.