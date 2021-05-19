Dog owners warned of possible ‘baited’ food in Kayenta area of Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah, May 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Dog owners are being warned of possible “baited” food in the Kayenta area of Zion National Park.

A Facebook post from Santa Clara-Ivins Animal Control said: “Over the last week, animal control has responded to suspicious activities surrounding the Kayenta trail areas. We believe that someone is possibly baiting the area. It is unknown the intentions of why these areas are being baited or large amounts of human food is being left.”

At this time, officials are unaware if the food being left has been tampered with.

“We ask that all dog owners PLEASE keep your dogs on a leash when on trails, until we can conclude this investigation,” the post said.

The agency will be patrolling the areas more frequently, the post said.

If you see any signs of dumped human food, deceased domestic animals, or wildlife while hiking, please contact Santa Clara-Ivins Animal Control on 435-628-1049.