‘Dog’ the Bounty Hunter headed to Moab, tracking clues in murder of newlywed couple

MOAB, Utah, April 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Duane “Dog” the Bounty Hunter is headed to Utah on his second high-profile case in eight months, this time to track clues in the killing of newlyweds Kyle Schulte and Crystal Turner at their campsite last summer.

“We are heading to Moab, Utah this weekend where the murders of Crystal Turner and Kylen Schulte are still unsolved,” Chapman wrote on his Facebook page.

“The women were found dead Aug. 18 at a campsite outside town. Kylen Schulte’s father has invited our team to assist.”

Chapman’s previous big case involved engaged couple Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito, who passed through Moab prior to her murder and his subsequent suicide, leaving a diary that tied him to the crime.

“You may recall that Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito were in Moab around the time of the murders, but no definite link between the two cases has yet been substantiated,” Chapman wrote. “We are asking anyone with information to text or call us at 833-TELL-DOG.”

Chapman’s investigation of Laundrie, in Florida, did not directly lead police to his body, but it did draw many tips and lots of attention to the case.

Friends and family of Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner are impatient for answers in the case. The women, who had married months earlier and who lived in a van and camped near Moab, were found shot to death and left in an irrigation ditch more than eight months ago.

In January of this year, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office announced it had “persons of interest” in the case, but stopped short of saying it had a suspect.

The bodies of the couple, who had married months earlier, were found on Aug. 18, 2021, near their campsite in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Mountains.

Both women had been shot multiple times, and left in an irrigation ditch. Officials believe they were found four days after their murders.

Chapman’s Friday night post, by mid-morning Saturday, had drawn more than 1,300 shares and 1,200 follower comments.