Dog the Bounty Hunter ranks Moab campsite killings among ‘most horrendous’ of career

MOAB, Utah, May 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Duane “Dog” Chapman says the deaths of two newlyweds camping near Moab last summer are among the “most horrendous killings” he’s investigated in his 43 years as a bounty hunter.

Chapman arrived in Moab on Monday to look into the killings of Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner, whose bodies were found Aug. 18, 2021, near their campsite in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Mountains.

“We had a lot of people requesting on social media, ‘Dog, go check it out,'” Chapman told reporters Tuesday. “We finally got a chance to come.”

Chapman, known for his TV series “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” said Schulte’s father, Sean-Paul Schulte, requested his assistance in locating those responsible. He offered an update on the first 24 hours of his investigation at a news conference Tuesday.

Chapman said he and his team of investigators have visited the crime scene and interviewed most of the 17 persons of interest in the case.

“This is one of the most … horrendous killings, double homicides I’ve ever seen,” Chapman said. “Both girls were shot three time apiece and then three times more.”

The women’s bodies then were dragged “headfirst down to a creek,” he said.

Prior to arriving in Utah, Chapman said he suspected it was a situation of “a random camper going crazy,” with those responsible for the killings likely not being from the area. He now believes the recently married couple was known to the killer or killers, he said.

“The murderer had to know them,” Chapman said. “When you shoot someone six times apiece, that is worse than any hate crime. They didn’t slap somebody and make them mad. Because of their marriage, they didn’t make someone mad enough to gun them down and kill them and slaughter them. … Usually the only thing that drives somebody to kill like that is love.”

Chapman also said the two women were killed by the same gun, a 9 mm, “with two kinds of ammunition.”

“We’re almost positive it was one gun,” he said.

A post on Chapman’s Facebook page asks anyone with information about the killings of Schulte and Turner to call or text 833-TELL-DOG.

In January, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office announced it had “persons of interest” in the case but stopped short of saying it had a suspect. Officials say the bodies were found four days after the women were killed.

Chapman previously looked into the case involving engaged couple Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito, who passed through Moab prior to her murder and his subsequent suicide, leaving a diary that tied him to her murder.

Chapman’s investigation of Laundrie in Florida did not directly lead police to his body, but it did draw many tips and lots of attention to the case.