DOJ: 10 Utahns, others indicted after ‘bath salts’ drug bust

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake County man who officials believe leads a large drug ring has been indicted following a drug bust, as have nine other Utah residents.

In a memorandum decision and order filed Friday, “The judge wrote that the decision to detain Jaafar Altalibi was based in part on ‘the significant role defendant played in distributing highly toxic substances throughout the community for approximately a decade…,” says a statement released by the Department of Justice, United States Attorney’s Office, District of Utah.

Altalibi, 40, was the subject of a 15-count indictment charging multiple defendants with drug-related offenses, including synthetic drugs commonly referred to as “bath salts,” the statement says.

The indictment also provided “defendants notice that if convicted of the charges, they would forfeit millions of dollars in cash, bank accounts, property and other assets.”

Also indicted

Besides Jaafar Altaibi, Salt Lake County residents indicted are Mountazar Altalibi, 34; Haydar Altalibi, 43; David Lovato, 42; Allen Jervis, 54; Hannah Taylor, 26; Faris Musa, 30; Samantha Barber, 39; Hussein Alsalemi, 39; and Khadim Musa, 31.

Also indicted are Roble Abdinoor, 42, of Seattle, Washington; Martinus De Koning, a foreign national; and Smokers Haven J LLC and Lake City Auto Sales LLC.

Defendants are charged with a number of drug-related offenses, which in various cases include:

Conspiracy to distribute schedule I controlled substances

Conspiracy to commit money laundering

Attempted possession of α-Pyrrolidinohexanophenone (α-PHP) with intent to distribute

Possession of α-Pyrrolidinohexanophenone with intent to distribute

Distribution of α-Pyrrolidinohexanophenone

Distribution of α-Pyrrolidinohexanophenone for the purpose of unlawful importation

Engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise

According to a DEA factsheet, the use of illegal bath salts may result in the following negative effects for the user: insomnia, irritability, dizziness, paranoia, hallucinations, delusions, suicidal thoughts, seizures, rapid heart rate that may lead to stroke or heart attack, sweating, nausea, vomiting, prolonged panic attacks and death.

Potential property forfeiture

If convicted, defendants would forfeit property constituting, or derived from, any proceeds obtained, directly or indirectly, as the result of such offense and any property used, or intended to be used, in any manner or part, to commit, or to facilitate the commission of, the offense(s).

That property includes seven real estate properties; six bank accounts; all vehicles parked at an involved business; four additional vehicles to include a 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE, 2022 Cadillac Escalade, 2017 Landrover Range Rover Sport, and a 2017 Lexus GS350; other luxury items, multiple residences and two businesses.

U.S. Attorney Trina A. Higgins for the District of Utah made the announcement.

The DEA Metro Narcotics Task Force, made up of officers from the DEA, Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake/Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office, West Valley City Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) are investigating this case.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), Utah Department of Public Safety, Tooele Police Department, Sandy City Police Department, South Jordan Police Department, Murray City Police Department, Salt Lake City Police Department, Park City Police Department, and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office participated in the investigation.