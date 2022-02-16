DOJ: Delta passenger seeking attention tries to open emergency exit during Salt Lake City-Portland flight

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Oregon man who allegedly attempted to open an emergency exit while on a Delta flight going from Salt Lake City to Portland is now facing federal charges.

A Department of Justice, District of Oregon statement says that Portland resident Brandon Demarre, 32, has been charged by criminal complaint with threatening to interfere and interfering with a flight crew and attendants.

According to court documents, on Friday, Feb. 11, “while on a Delta Airlines flight from Salt Lake City to Portland, Demarre attempted to open the aircraft’s emergency exit door while it was in flight,” the statement says. “According to witness statements taken by police, Demarre removed the plastic covering over the emergency exit handle and forcefully pulled on the handle.

“A flight attendant demanded Demarre cease touching the handle and move to the rear of the aircraft. Demarre complied and was physically restrained by the flight crew. Once in Portland, Demarre told officers he created the disturbance so other passengers would video record him sharing his personal views.”

Demarre made his initial appearance in federal court Monday before a U.S. Magistrate Judge. He was ordered detained pending further court proceedings.

This case is being investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Portland Police Bureau. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mira Chernick is prosecuting the case.