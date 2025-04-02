DOJ: FBI to focus more investigators, resources on unsolved violent crimes in Indian Country, including that in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 2, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Department of Justice has announced a surge of investigative resources to focus on unsolved violent crimes in Indian Country, to include crimes committed in Utah.

“Operation Not Forgotten” will assign 60 FBI investigators from 10 field offices, including Salt Lake City’s. Other offices with investigators participating in the 90-day project will include those in Albuquerque; Denver; Detroit; Jackson, Miss.; Minneapolis; Oklahoma City; Phoenix; Portland, Ore.; and Seattle. The FBI will work in partnership with the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Tribal law enforcement agencies across jurisdictions.

FBI personnel will be assisted by the Bureau of Indian Affairs Missing and Murdered Unit, and they “will use the latest forensic evidence processing tools to solve cases and hold perpetrators accountable,” says a news release issued by the Department of Justice, District of Utah.

“Crime rates in American Indian and Alaska Native communities are unacceptably high,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in the release. “By surging FBI resources and collaborating closely with US Attorneys and Tribal law enforcement to prosecute cases, the Department of Justice will help deliver the accountability that these communities deserve.”

FBI Director Kash Patel also commented:

“The FBI will manhunt violent criminals on all lands – and Operation Not Forgotten ensures a surge in resources to locate violent offenders on tribal lands and find those who have gone missing.”

Acting U.S. Attorney Felice John Viti of the District of Utah added:

“Violent crime has no borders and the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Utah remains committed to working with our law enforcement partners to seek justice in Indian Country cases and protecting public safety.”

Indian Country faces persistent levels of crime and victimization. At the beginning of Fiscal Year 2025, FBI’s Indian Country program had approximately 4,300 open investigations, including over 900 death investigations, 1,000 child abuse investigations, and more than 500 domestic violence and adult sexual abuse investigations.

This is the third deployment under Operation Not Forgotten, which has provided investigative support to over 500 cases in the past two years. Combined, these operations resulted in the recovery of 10 child victims, 52 arrests, and 25 indictments or judicial complaints.

Operation Not Forgotten also expands upon the resources deployed in recent years to address cases of missing and murdered indigenous people. The effort will be supported by the Department’s MMIP Regional Outreach Program, which places attorneys and coordinators in U.S. Attorneys’ Offices across the United States to help prevent and respond to cases of missing or murdered indigenous people.