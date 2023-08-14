DOJ Utah: Man arrested nearly 3 years after fleeing indictment for alleged sale of fake COVID-19 virus killer

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah man who failed to appear on federal indictment charges nearly three years ago was located and arrested in Utah County.

A statement issued Monday by the Department of Justice, District of Utah, says that Gordon Hunter Pederson, 63, of Cedar Hills, was spotted “during surveillance by federal agents on July 5, 2023. Pedersen had a warrant issued for his arrest on Aug. 25, 2020, after failing to appear on an indictment in federal court.

“The indictment charges Pedersen with mail fraud, wire fraud and felony introduction of misbranded drugs into interstate commerce with intent to defraud and mislead,” the DOJ Utah statement says.

Court document say that “at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, before approved vaccines were available, Pedersen sold via the internet a ‘structural alkaline silver’ product which he claimed ‘resonates, or vibrates, at a frequency that destroys the membrane of the virus, making the virus incapable of attaching to any healthy cell, or to infect you in any way.’

“In Pedersen’s alleged attempt to further defraud, he falsely claimed on YouTube videos to be a board certified ‘Anti-Aging Medical Doctor.’ He is further alleged to have falsely claimed to have a PhD in Immunology and a PhD in Naturopathic Medicine.”

A pending civil case is being handled by the Department of Justice, Civil Division’s Consumer Protection Branch with assistance from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah.