Domestic violence suspect allegedly kicks Pleasant Grove officer in head multiple times during transport on I-15

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Dec. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah County man being transported on Interstate 15 after arrest in a domestic abuse case allegedly kicked his driver — an officer of the Pleasant Grove Police Department — multiple times in the head, causing the officer to nearly wreck the patrol truck and to partially lose consciousness.

Charged in the case is Chandler Owen Donkersgoed, 27, of Pleasant Grove. He faces charges of:

Aggravated assault targeting law enforcement officer with bodily injury, a first-degree felony

Two counts of assault of a peace officer in uniform, a class A misdemeanor

Criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, an infraction

Police were called to a residence just before 10 p.m. Monday.

“On 12/07/2020, myself and other officers were dispatched to the Pleasant Springs apartments on a report of a domestic violence

in progress,” says the statement, filed by the PGPD officer who suffered the injuries.

“Upon arrival officers could see the suspect male, and a female through a window. As we approached the apartment the female began screaming and yelling for help.”

Officers removed the male suspect, later identified as Donkersgoed, from the apartment.

“The male became somewhat resistive and was placed in handcuffs, and seated for safety,” the statement says. “As other officers spoke with the female victim, I remained outside with the male. The male was identified as Chandler Donkersgoed. As I was with the male, he began to stand up, and started yelling.”

Donkersgoed was repeatedly told to remain seated, but didn’t.

“Chandler was able to stand partially up, while I was pushing him down, which resulted in him falling forward onto his face,” the probable cause statement says. “The male then began screaming and yelling ‘ACAB’ (All cops are bad) at the top of his lungs. Myself and Officer Parks had to physically carry/drag Chandler to a vehicle.”

Donkersgoed was physically placed into the vehicle’s cage, and kicked the two officers during the process, the statement says.

“Once in the vehicle, Chandler began hitting his face and forehead into the window of the door. I then watched Chandler get both feet onto the window and begin pushing and kicking, to the point the window almost broke. For Chandler’s safety and to make sure no damage was done to the truck, Chandler was removed from the vehicle, and held down.”

Donkersgoed’s feet were placed in flex cuffs, and he was returned to the cage portion of the vehicle.

The female victim told police she was asleep in the living room when she awoke to the suspect screaming and at her. He knocked over the television, she said. The woman then went into the bedroom and knocked the door, the statement says. Donkersgoed then kicked in the door, the woman said, and she began screaming. That’s when officers arrived.

The reporting officer was the one to transport Donkersgoed toward the jail.

“As I was driving, Chandler kicker me with both feet in the back

of the head. This caused me to nearly lose consciousness as I began to see stars and became nauseous, and collide with the center median of I-15.

“Chandler continued to kick me repeatedly as I called for help. At one point Chandler kicked me in the face causing redness and discomfort.

“I was able to activate my lights, and exit the freeway. I removed Chandler from my vehicle, and held him on the ground until other officers game to help. Chandler’s violent assault caused me to nearly wreck my car, and lose consciousness.”

Donkersgoed was taken to an emergency room in American Fork to heave his injuries assessed, then was transported to the Utah County Jail where he was booked at .

His bail was set at $7,500.