Domestic violence suspect facing felony charges after SWAT response in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Initial charges have been filed against a domestic violence suspect who sparked a SWAT response Sunday morning in Salt Lake City’s Rose Park neighborhood.

Carl Seaman Schneider, 48, faces charges of:

Aggravated assault, a second-degree felony

Domestic violence in the presence of a child with serious injury/weapon, a third-degree felony

Unlawful detention, a class B misdemeanor

Criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor

Officers of the Salt Lake City Police Department were called by a neighbor reporting the incident at about 10:38 a.m.

According to court documents, the adult female victim had been “shoved to the ground causing a large wound in the back of her head.” The suspect then allegedly pointed a weapon victim, and then himself, before she ran from the residence.

Brent Weisberg, SLCPD spokesman, told Gephardt Daily about the neighbor’s initial call to dispatch.

“As that person talked to the victim, they learned that it was a domestic disturbance,” he said. “The suspect was still inside the home, potentially armed with a shotgun. Officers responded. They set up a perimeter around the house as they’re doing that the suspect actually started coming out of the house, but then immediately turn back to go back inside before the officers could arrest him, even before really there could be any commands given, based on the information that they had.”

Officers summoned the SWAT team.

“While the SWAT team and our crisis negotiators were responding, the suspect who actually came out surrendered to the patrol officers who had that perimeter set up and he was safely taken into custody. Now detectives are responding to investigate.”

The SLCPD tweeted at 11:59 a.m. that the suspect had surrendered.