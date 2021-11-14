Domestic violence suspect surrenders after SWAT response in Rose Park

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A SWAT response in the Rose Park area of Salt Lake City has ended.

First responders were dispatched to the area of 1000 W. Sterling Drive at 10:38 a.m. Sunday.

Brent Weisberg, SLCPD spokesman, told Gephardt Daily the department was alerted to a woman bleeding from the head by a caller who was unsure of the circumstances.

“As that person talked to the victim, they learned that it was a domestic disturbance,” he said. “The suspect was still inside the home, potentially armed with a shotgun. Officers responded. They set up a perimeter around the house as they’re doing that the suspect actually started coming out of the house, but then immediately turn back to go back inside the house before the officers could arrest him, even before really there could be any commands given so based on the information that they had.”

Officials were informed that the suspect had reportedly pointed a firearm at the victim, and at her daughter.

“They did ask for the SWAT team to respond,” Weisberg said. “While the SWAT team and our crisis negotiators who are responding, the suspect who actually came out surrender to the patrol officers who had that perimeter set up that he was safely taken into custody and now detectives are responding to investigate.”

The Salt Lake City Police Department tweeted at 11:59 a.m. that the suspect had surrendered.