Domestic violence suspect wounded in Washington Terrace officer-involved shooting

WASHINGTON TERRACE, Utah, March 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man wanted on a domestic violence call was shot and wounded by a sheriff’s deputy in Washington Terrace early Friday morning.

Weber County Sheriff Lt. Courtney Ryan told Gephardt Daily deputies were dispatched to a home in the area of 500 W. 5000 South about 9:45 p.m. where a mother and an adult son were arguing.

By the time deputies arrived, the son had left the home, Ryan said. At about midnight, however, Riverdale Police received reports of a reckless driver suspected in several hit and run accidents. Deputies checked the area and found an abandoned vehicle, near 377 W. 4800 South, which they determined belonged to the suspect.

About 1 a.m., Friday, Weber County sheriff deputies, along with officers from South Ogden and Riverdale, returned to the address and found the suspect inside the home.

According to Ryan, “There was a brief confrontation and shots were fired. The suspect was struck by gunfire. The suspect was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

The deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The Weber County Attorney’s Office Critical Incident Team is conducting an independent investigation and an internal review will be conducted by the Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy and the suspect are not being identified as the investigation continues, Ryan said.

