Dominion Energy suspends service disconnections during coronavirus outbreak

UTAH, March 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Dominion Energy has announced it is suspending service disconnections in the light of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Our customers should not have to worry about losing service during this critical time,” said a Facebook post from the company. “Therefore, we have suspended all service disconnections for nonpayment. We know the communities we serve rely on us to provide an essential service. We remain committed to providing reliable energy service 24-7.”

The post added: “Our top priority continues to be delivering safe and reliable energy to customers. We are monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and actively taking steps to ensure that we continue providing critical services.”

For more information click here.

Rocky Mountain Power took a similar step Thursday.